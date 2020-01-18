International travel continues to grow at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

The airport is adding flights to places like Tel Aviv, Israel, and Auckland, New Zealand this year. A lot of that rise in international travel is thanks to the airport's largest tenant, American Airlines Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAL), which considers DFW Airport a major growth engine for the company.

Other carriers are contributing to the rise in international travel out of DFW, too. Air France announced last year it was adding a flight from DFW to Paris, France after a trade mission consisting of a group of North Texas leaders traveled to the country.

Paris is one of the most trending destinations out of DFW this year, according to a study by Dollar Flight Club, a travel site that emails its members about flight deals.

Dollar Flight compiled a list of the 20 most trending international destinations out of DFW. What exactly does that mean?

"For our study, trending destinations are defined as the places that have the highest increase in search traffic compared to last year," said Jesse Neugarten, founder of Dollar Flight Club. "For example, London remains one of the most popular international destinations. However, it’s not considered trending because the number of people searching for those trips to London has remained steady."

The travel site also used machine learning to predict the date range these destinations will have the cheapest fare this year. The study includes destinations served via nonstop flights and routes that require a stop.

Below, we’ve listed Dollar Flight Club's list with information about the most affordable flight price in the past year and the projected cheapest times of years to travel to the destinations in the coming year.

No. 20

Santiago, Chile

$555 roundtrip

Cheapest date range: May to September 2020

No. 19

Helsinki, Finland

$417 roundtrip

Cheapest date range: September to October 2020

No. 18

Podgorica, Montenegro

$513 roundtrip

Cheapest date range: May to August 2020

No. 17

Cape Town, South Africa

$525 roundtrip

Cheapest date range: February to April 2020

No. 16

Male, Maldives

$612 roundtrip

Cheapest date range: June to September 2020

No. 15

Vancouver, Canada

$218 roundtrip

Cheapest date range: May to August 2020

No. 14

Bogota, Colombia

$175 roundtrip

Cheapest date range: March to May 2020

No. 13

Ljubjana, Slovenia

$535 roundtrip

Cheapest date range: May to June 2020

No. 12 Buenos Aires, Argentina

$495 roundtrip

Cheapest date range: September to November 2020

No. 11

Dubai, UAE

$519 roundtrip

Cheapest date range: January to March 2020

No. 10

Copenhagen, Denmark

$351 roundtrip

Cheapest date range: May to August 2020

No. 9

Barcelona, Spain

$353 roundtrip

Cheapest date range: October to December 2020

No. 8

Dubrovnik, Croatia

$505 roundtrip

Cheapest date range: April to July 2020

No. 7

Marrakech, Morocco

$445 roundtrip

Cheapest date range: February to March 2020

No. 6

Melbourne, Australia

$505 roundtrip

Cheapest date range: March to June 2020

No. 5

Rome, Italy

$364 roundtrip

Cheapest date range: July to October 2020

No. 4

Tokyo, Japan

$459 roundtrip

Cheapest date range: February to May 2020

No. 3

Mykonos, Greece

$445 roundtrip

Cheapest date range: August to October 2020

No. 2

Paris, France

$404 roundtrip

Cheapest date range: April to June 2020

No. 1

Bali, Indonesia

$435 roundtrip

Cheapest date range: August to December 2020

