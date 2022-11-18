'Plan ahead': Experts predict busy holiday travel season

Some airports are already reporting seeing busier than normal traffic.

DALLAS — Airlines and staff at airports in North Texas are warning travelers things will start getting busy as people prepare to head to destinations before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Some airports are already reporting seeing busier than normal traffic. Staff at Dallas Love Field said signs of the holiday travel season will begin Friday evening, when it’ll begin seeing a large number of travelers.

Many people are planning to leave town early, especially with many school districts being closed next week.

Travel experts are urging people to plan ahead.

Most airlines suggest making it to the airport at least two hours ahead of your flight. Dallas Love Field is encouraging travelers to consider leaving home three hours before flights.

The roadways are also expected to get busier.

AAA Texas predicts more than 3.6 million Texans will be driving at least 50 miles to leisure destinations between Wednesday, November 23 and Sunday, November 26. The agency said around 4 million Texans will be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday. Travel experts are urging drivers to be mindful of the forecasts.

”Make sure you have an emergency roadside kit that includes extra blankets, coats, jackets, and of course, non-perishable food items, as well as water for you, your passenger, and all of your pets,” said Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas.