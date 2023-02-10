DFW Airport CEO gives first glimpse of Terminal F renderings, upgrades to Terminal C during address

As DFW International approaches its 50th anniversary - it's bracing for exponential growth in the next decade.

DALLAS — We're getting a first glimpse at new renderings of what DFW Airport’s new Terminal F is going to look like.

DFW CEO Sean Donohue unveiled the plans - as well as the upgrades coming to Terminal C - Monday at his State of the Airport address.

“It's going to be an even better experience for our customers,” he said.

The renderings show lots of open spaces, new amenities and emerging technology.

The address comes ahead of the airports 50th anniversary, the big focus on economic impact.

According to Donohue, DFW contributes an estimated $67 billion annually from payroll support, visitor spending and state and local tax revenue. It also supports more than 630,000 jobs. All numbers Donohue expects to grow exponentially.

“I mean, Fort Worth is growing like crazy, as well as Dallas and the region and we just have to stay ahead of that growth and we will,” he said.

DFW International is the second busiest airport in the world - it’s on track to tally more than 80 million passengers this year.

Donohue mapped out how the airports plan to keep up in the next few decades..

Some things that stood out – infrastructure enhancements for the 2020’s, autonomous vehicle integration and AI supported passenger experiences in the 2030s. And by the 2040s – the airport plans to make the passenger experience fully automated from home to gate.

“We all see where technology is going and were gonna be prepared for that, we’re going to learn from it and we’re going to participate,” Donohue said.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker says because the cities in the region all benefit from the airports success, she's excited about what's to come.