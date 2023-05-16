Go inside: Final design revealed for DFW's Terminal D extension (Photos)

The design of the Terminal D extension at DFW Airport was meant to create a sense of spaciousness and calm for passengers.

DALLAS — Editor's note: This article was originally published in the Dallas Business Journal here.

Final designs for DFW International Airport's high-tech and futuristic Terminal D extension have been revealed.

Luis Vidal + Architects, along with HarrisonKornberg Architects and Arup, was awarded the design contract in 2018, allowing the firm to take into account social distancing protocols in the design concept.

The scope of the extension of DFW's Terminal D includes four new passenger gates, a 150,000-square-foot concourse, modern concessions spaces and Federal Inspection/U.S. Customs corridors for international travelers, in addition to incorporating facial recognition and advanced imaging technologies.

The design includes floor-to-ceiling windows and glass facades that reduce energy consumption by 15%, while the main terminal lounge incorporates calming neutral tones in wood, ceramic and terrazzo.

DFW Airport recently announced plans to spend almost $5 billion on capital projects over the next 10 years, including $1.6 billion for a new terminal that could open as soon as at 2026, in conjunction with new use and lease agreements with Fort Worth-based American Airlines Group Inc. and other carriers.

"This is a massive investment," American CEO Robert Isom previously told the Dallas Business Journal. "It sets the path for where we're headed in the future."