Traveling by air July 4 holiday? Here are tips to avoid travel headaches

DALLAS, Texas — Airlines will help millions of people get to their destinations during the July 4th holiday travel weekend.

Passenger Nakeitha Winchester planned her get away months ago.

"I'm headed to New Orleans," Winchester said. "Essence Music Festival is happening this weekend."

She arrived at DFW International Airport to serious crowds and long lines Thursday, June 29. Anytime Winchester flies, she says she prays for favor but knows issues are always possible.

"You know, it's always a possibility that the flight will be canceled. You know, those sorts of things where you're not actually getting to your destination on time," she said.

Fort Worth based American Airlines shared travel tips ahead of the holiday weekend -- which included setting up email or text notifications for flight changes due to something like weather.

Arriving early is airline travel expert Mike Boyd's number one advice too.

"Number two is if you're in a very small community, let's just say you are in Wichita Falls where they have like three flights a day, don't fly out of there. Drive to DFW," advised Boyd.

Boyd also warns you should anticipate packed airport parking garages. Better yet, he says to look for alternatives if you're on a budget.

Winchester has a car. But she didn't want the challenges of finding a parking space nor the expenses.

"I took an Uber, and my car is in the garage at home," she said.

Some other options to avoid airport parking fees are services like WAY, an app that helps you find and reserve parking spaces.

Some remote parking locations also offer shuttle services to and from the airport. In some cases, the fees are a fraction of what it would cost you to park at the airport.

"Find a good off-site center and you get a lot of them down there in DFW," said Boyd.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines shared some travel tips too. Southwest says to make sure you plan for longer lines at security checkpoints.

Although Winchester has experienced travel issues at the airport in the past, so far this year much like her T-shirt says, things have worked out in her favor.

"I'm going to take this whole highly favorite attitude we meet in New Orleans. It is time to go and have a good time," she told WFAA.