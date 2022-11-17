3 hours early? Dallas Love Field, DFW airports warning passengers of long lines, wait times ahead Thanksgiving week

Dallas Love Field is also warning travelers they should be prepared for limited garage space – which are first-come, first-served, including valet services.

DALLAS — Let’s be honest… you’re either a person who arrives at the airport an hour or two before your flight, or you’re responsible and get there hours early. We kid, we kid.

Either way, Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) are asking for travelers to be at their gate at least three hours before departure due to the busyness of the holidays, especially the week of Thanksgiving.

At Love Field, TSA will also be opening at 3:30 a.m. each day through Nov. 29.

At least 238,000 people are expected to take a flight in Texas during Thanksgiving week, which is a 6% increase from 2021, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Nationwide, AAA says at least 4.5 million will fly across the United States that week.

The highest volume of passenger departures at DAL are expected on:

Friday, Nov. 18

Sunday, Nov. 20

Monday, Nov. 21

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Saturday, Nov. 26

Sunday, Nov. 27

According to the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) data of passengers screened at U.S. airport, the Sunday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 27) and Dec. 23 is two of the busiest travel days of the year.

Imagine the parking!

Dallas Love Field is warning travelers they should be prepared for limited garage space – which are first-come, first-served, including valet services.

If you plan on being at DFW, the second largest airport in the US, be sure to check the outlook on both parking and wait times here.

Love Field’s and DFW's advice: utilize alternate means of transportation like rideshare, public transportation or family and friends.

Offsite parking services at The Parking Spot, which is close by DAL, are available. Click here for more information.

Not only is traffic a factor, but the WFAA weather team is tracking a weather pattern that’s shaping up to bring rain in the days ahead of Thanksgiving and on Thanksgiving.