Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport had most canceled flights in the world Friday

TEXAS, USA — As families plan to celebrate the July 4th weekend, there has been a dramatic rise in flight delays and cancelations across the country, with trips going into and out of Dallas having some of the worst issues.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) has had 135 flights canceled and 458 flights delayed, according to flight-tracking website Flight Aware.

Both of these statistics were the most of any airport in the world at that time.

American Airlines had canceled 138 total flights and Southwest Airlines had canceled 194, as of 4:00 p.m.

At the time, Flight Aware reported 2,453 cancellations and 10,476 delays in airports around the world. Of those cancellations, 662 were within, into or out of the United States.

The TSA reported Friday its workforce had screened 2,147,090 people at airport security checkpoints across the country Thursday, which surpassed the volume in 2019 of 2,088,760.

Friday afternoon, DFW sent out a Tweet telling passengers to get to the airport at least two hours before their flights because the airport is expecting their "highest passenger volumes since before the pandemic this weekend."

🚨 We are anticipating our highest passenger volumes since before the pandemic this weekend! 🚨



Please arrive AT LEAST 2 hours before your flight to allow time to find parking, check in, and get thru security. We're excited to see you again, let's make the journey stress-free! pic.twitter.com/vt4ZkMnOvc — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) July 2, 2021

The Air Traffic Control System Command Center from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that weather and thunderstorms in North Texas caused arriving flights into DFW Friday morning to be delayed.

Dallas Love Field Airport has also had delays. As of 4:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Love Field had 34 flights canceled and 75 flights delayed.

🚗🚨 Parking Garages A&B are currently FULL but don't worry. Spaces are available in Garage C and at valet! #LoveToPark — Dallas Love Field (@DallasLoveField) July 2, 2021

Airlines also had issues last week. Flight Aware reported more than a quarter (1030 flights, or 27%) of Dallas-based Southwest Airlines' scheduled flights were delayed, with another 161 flights canceled. American Airlines reported 348 delays and 65 flights canceled last week, too.

