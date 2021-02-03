New contactless retail store opens at Dallas Love Field Airport

Airport officials said Hudson Nonstop store embraces the need to use technology to redefine travel retail due to challenges posed by COVID-19.

DALLAS — The first contactless retail store of its kind has opened at Dallas Love Field Airport, officials announced Tuesday.

The Hudson Nonstop store, which uses Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology, is located on the DAL concourse near Gate 10.

The "Just Walk Out Technology" means customers swipe their credit cards when they enter the store and are charged for items after they leave.

Love Field said customers will be able to purchase food and drinks, as well as electronics and PPE.

"Hudson Nonstop is a tremendous asset for our customers and we’re proud to partner with Hudson for this exciting new store concept," said City of Dallas Department of Aviation Director Mark Duebner.

Officials said the store is designed for one-way traffic and eliminates checkout-line friction to manage crowd control, which helps with social distancing protocols.

"Even after COVID-19 – we look forward to serving travelers in this exciting new store concept for years to come," Brian Quinn, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Hudson partially said in a news release.

Hudson has unveiled its first Hudson Nonstop store using @amazon Just Walk Out technology at @DallasLoveField https://t.co/VOudHQLeN0 — Airport Experience® News (@airportxnews) March 1, 2021

Airport officials describe the store as having a sleek aesthetic that welcomes people in and allows them to easily navigate the store.

"Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, we and other airports were examining new technologies as customer behavior changes," said Duebner.