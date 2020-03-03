DALLAS — American Airlines announced Tuesday that it is suspending travel to and from South Korea due to a reduction in demand.

In a news release, the company stated the suspension of operations goes into effect on March 4.

The suspension impacts flights between DFW Airport and Seoul, South Korea. Flights to Seoul are scheduled to resume April 25, according to the news release.

"American continues to review the airline’s flight schedule to ensure that customers’ needs are accommodated and will make additional refinements as necessary," the airlines said in a written statement.

On Sunday, the airlines announced any ticket purchased between March 1 at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern) and March 16 at 11:59 p.m. Central Time will not incur change fees as long as the changes are made up to 14 days before the flight.

Fourteen days is the quarantine period health experts recommend because that's the standard quarantine time for other types of coronavirus.

Click here for information regarding refunds.

More on WFAA: