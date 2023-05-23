American Airlines adding new daily flights to Mexico from DFW this winter

The airline plans to offer over 50 daily flights from North Texas to Mexico.

DALLAS — Editor's note: This article was originally published in the Dallas Business Journal here.

American Airlines is already gearing up for a busy winter.

The Fort Worth-based carrier will increase departures to seven popular travel destinations in Mexico from Dallas-Fort Worth to its winter 2023 schedule. It plans to offer over 50 daily flights from North Texas to Mexico.

Those destinations include Acapulco (ACA), expanded to three weekly flights; Huatulco (HUX), expanded to four weekly flights; Monterrey (MTY), increased to five daily flights; Puerto Vallarta (PVR), increased to four daily flights; Los Cabos (SJD), increased to five daily flights; Zacatecas (ZCL), expanded to daily service; and Zihuatanejo (ZIH), expanded to daily service.

American’s 2023 winter schedule for the Caribbean and Latin America will include two new routes and expanded frequencies on 21 routes. The company plans to operate over 2,250 weekly flights to 90 designations this winter, a 10% increase in seat capacity compared to winter 2022.

“This coming winter we're looking forward to adding more service to the destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean that our customers want to visit, including popular spots like Cancun, Montego Bay and Punta Cana, as well as our newest destination, Tortola,” José Freig, vice president of Operations and Commercial for Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America at American, said in a prepared statement. “We are proud to strengthen our lead as the largest U.S. airline in the region, with more flights and seats to more destinations than any other single carrier or partnership.”

Individuals traveling through Charlotte, North Carolina, will see expanded services on 10 routes starting Dec. 5 through the winter.

American (Nasdaq: AAL) will also launch nonstop departures to Cancun from Nashville and Cincinnati starting Dec. 9. The expanded service will be offered on Saturdays through next March. The airline will also expand its departures in Miami to Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago, Santiago, in the Dominican Republic and Tortola in the British Virgin Islands.