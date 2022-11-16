AAA expects more robust Thanksgiving travel in Texas compared to 2021

AAA predicts that statewide travel numbers, however, won't match pre-pandemic numbers in 2019.

DALLAS — A week from now, roads and airports in Texas will be packed to the gills as Thanksgiving travel officially lifts off.

And this year? The American Automobile Association forecasts a stronger Thanksgiving travel season than in 2021 for Texas; however, not as strong as pre-pandemic numbers from 2019.

Per AAA, 3.6 million travelers are expected to hit the roads in Texas this year.

The association told WFAA that's a .4% increase from 2021, and it's a -4% difference compared to 2019.

However, air travel for this Thanksgiving is expected to make a slight jump. The association predicts 238,000 people will take to the skies in Texas, which is a 6% increase from 2021. Compared to 2019 in Texas, it's a -13% difference.

Nationwide, air travel is inching closer to pre-pandemic numbers this Thanksgiving. The association predicts nationwide that 4.51 million people will take to the skies across the U.S., which is a -1% difference from 2019.

The cruise industry is making the most significant jump, per the association.

Roughly 77,000 Texans are expected to take a cruise, bus, or train this Thanksgiving. That's a 22% increase from 2021 and a -13% difference from 2019.

If you're planning on hitting the road, the association has put together some of the best times to head out the door.