Despite what your road rage tells you, drivers in Dallas aren't the worst in the country, according to a new report.

Go Safe Labs, a data analysis nonprofit that works to aid the advancement of transportation infrastructure, analyzed approximately 1.8 million accident reports compiled across the contiguous states from 2018 and 2019.

The report shows that Dallas drivers aren't even the worst in the state.

To see more about which cities are the most dangerous to drive in, click here.

That dishonor goes to drivers in neighboring Houston. Houston had the highest number of accidents in both 2018 and 2019 of any city in the nation.

Texas drivers were overall the worst. The Lone Star State was home to three of the top 10 most dangerous cities to drive, according to the report.

North Carolina was the only other state with multiple cities in the lineup.

RELATED: Where the super-commuter population is growing fastest in DFW

Dallas had the fifth most accidents in 2019 and the sixth most the prior year. The city saw a 3 percent year-over-year increase from 2018 to 2019, with last year's number of crashes totaling nearly 14,700.

Dallas drivers often commute to work an average of 24 miles daily, with cities in the Metroplex having some of the slowest commutes in the entire state. A growing number of commuters are driving more than 90 minutes a day for work in North Texas as well.

WFAA, the Dallas Business Journal's content partner, has already reported on about 160 accidents in North Texas in 2020.

In the state capital, drivers got into more than 16,600 accidents last year, putting Austin at the No. 4 spot in between Houston and Dallas.

Across the country, accidents rose nearly 7 percent from 2018 to 2019. However, half of the accident-prone cities saw a year-over-year decrease. Researchers who worked on the study found that specific intersections with high traffic volume or changes in road use often created accident hotspots.

The study did not take into account the severity of the accidents reported or the population of the city.

More on WFAA: