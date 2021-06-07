Tips: What to do if you find yourself in a sinking vehicle during severe weather, flooding

MedStar is encouraging drivers to give themselves extra time as they hit the roads during this week's storms.

FORT WORTH, Texas — MedStar EMS crews are asking people not to drive through flooded roadways as more rain is in the forecast for North Texas for the early part of this week.

Over the weekend, several stalled cars were spotted in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and high water rescues were conducted. One woman died after her vehicle became trapped in rushing waters in Garland on Sunday, officials said.

MedStar is encouraging drivers to give themselves extra time as they hit the roads this week. They also shared tips on what people should do if they find themselves in a sinking vehicle.

MedStar says the first thing drivers should do is stay calm, call 911 and follow the dispatcher's instructions.

If you are unable to call 911, MedStar says do not open your doors because it could cause the car to sink more quickly. Drivers should unbuckle their seatbelts and any passengers' seatbelts.

People should also lower their windows so that all passengers can escape if needed. If the windows do not lower people should try to break them, MedStar said.

Forecast is for more rain and flood watches in the area. As you head out this am, a good time to remind everyone to #turnnarounddontdrown, but also what to do if you find yourself in a sinking vehicle! @NWSFortWorth #NTXWX #DFWWX pic.twitter.com/To14LCtpVR — MedStar EMS Alerts (@MedStarEMSInfo) June 7, 2021