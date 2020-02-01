This story was updated at 7:55 a.m. to reflect the reopening of westbound lanes.

All westbound lanes on President George Bush Turnpike were shutdown Thursday morning due to a crash, according to officials with the North Texas Tollway.

The closure was near Firewheel Parkway in Garland, officials said.

Traffic was able to get by on the left shoulder, but backups were building as of 7:15 a.m.

Delays were about 28 minutes long at the time, with traffic moving at an average speed of 5 miles per hour.

The crash had been cleared by 7:40 a.m., officials said, and all lanes had been reopened.

