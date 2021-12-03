Traffic alert: Westbound lanes of I-30 closed in Fort Worth due to crash

All ramps to westbound I-30 are also closed.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The westbound lanes of Interstate 30 are closed due to a fatal wrong-way crash Friday morning in Fort Worth, police said.

It happened about 2:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-30 just past U.S. 287 near I-35W and downtown Fort Worth.

All ramps to westbound I-30 are also closed.

The crash involved an SUV and a sedan. One person died at the scene. The incident is still being investigated. No other information was available.

Here's a look at our traffic maps. Purple shows which lanes are closed.