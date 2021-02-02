U.S. 75 shut down due to police activity

The shut down is affecting both directions of traffic.

All lanes on U.S. 75 were shut down Tuesday morning due to police activity.

Currently, the north lanes are closed at the Haskell Avenue exit, while the south lanes are closed at Knox/Henderson.

For alternate routes, drivers headed southbound could instead take the Dallas North Tollway to get into downtown Dallas.

Northbound delays were between 45 minutes to an hour. Those trying to get into downtown Dallas could instead take Interstate 35 or Lancaster Road.