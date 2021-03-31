TxDOT closes eastbound lanes of State Highway 114 due to damaged bridge sign

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route as crews will have the roadway shutdown while they remove the bridge sign.

The eastbound lanes of State Highway 114 will be shut down for an emergency closure at Kimball Avenue as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation of Fort Worth.

Officials said the emergency closure is due to an overnight accident that damaged the sign bridge. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route as crews will have the road shut down while they remove the bridge sign.

The closure will affect drivers passing through parts of Southlake and Grapevine. A few ways to avoid some of the potential congestion include taking Carroll Avenue or Kimball Avenue around the closure.

Follow Tashara Parker on Twitter for the latest traffic updates: