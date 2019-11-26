Two men were killed in an early morning crash Tuesday on the North Central Expressway, Dallas police said.

The two were in a truck traveling north on the service road around 4:20 a.m. when the truck lost control, went off the roadway and crashed into a pole near I-635, police on the scene of the crash said.

A woman in the area heard and then saw the crash when it happened and flagged down an officer conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 75 to get help.

One of the men died on the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Officers aren't yet sure what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as more information becomes available.

