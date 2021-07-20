Traffic alert: One lane closed in Plano after construction crew hits gas line

PLANO, Texas — Drivers will need to be aware of a lane closure as Plano Fire Rescue responded to a gas line that was hit by a construction crew Monday afternoon.

It happened at Spring Creek Parkway and Coit Road where one lane of Spring Creek Parkway is now closed to westbound traffic. Delays are expected and drivers should avoid the area.

This incident is not similar to the explosion that happened at a house Monday afternoon about 3 miles away. On Tuesday, Plano Fire-Rescue investigators said they believed the probable cause of that explosion was an isolated gas leak within the home. Six people were taken to the hospital.