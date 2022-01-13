Lanes closed on I-30 after fatal crash involving pedestrian

Drivers are being forced to exit.

DALLAS — All lanes are blocked Thursday morning on eastbound Interstate 30 at Jim Miller Road in eastern Dallas due to a fatal accident involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened around 3:18 a.m., according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and the person was pronounced dead.

Drivers are being forced to exit. Some alternate routes are Ferguson Road or Samuell Boulevard.

No other information was available regarding the crash.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.