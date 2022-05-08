Lee Simmons Jr., 32, died at the scene and his 11-year-old son, who was in the backseat, witnessed the tragic accident. The boy was treated for minor injuries.

HOUSTON — Five young children lost their father Thursday night in a horrific accident on the North Freeway in Spring.

A tire flew off a large truck on I-45 north near Louetta, bounced off the hood of the victim's car and crashed through his windshield. The force of the impact sheared off part of the vehicle's roof.

The driver, later identified as 32-year-old Lee Simmons Jr., died in front of his 11-year-old son who was riding in the backseat. The little boy was treated at the scene for minor injuries before being released to family members, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Christina Simmons said on a GoFundMe page that she and her husband also have a 22-month-old and an 8-month-old.

She said Lee was the father of two other children, a 12-year-old and a 9-year-old.

"We are in need of prayers and support of our family, friends and kind individuals to help us bury Lee and care for the kids," Christina said. "Five children will be without a father!"

A second tire from the same truck bounced over the center divide and hit a vehicle on the feeder road, according to Gonzalez. The woman driving that car wasn't hurt.

The accident shut down the freeway for hours and traffic in both directions was backed up for miles.

The sheriff said the truck driver did stop and the investigation is ongoing.