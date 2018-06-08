We asked you about the most annoying habits of DFW drivers, and you answered – big time. After sorting through more than 1,000 comments and complaints on our Facebook page, we've whittled them down to a list of the ten best. Or at least the ten that showed up the most in our comments. We'll try to reveal one each day, counting down to No. 1. Check out the running list below.

No. 9: Trouble with the yield

This is sort of related to our problems with the zipper method (see below) but more encompassing. Yielding can include anything from waiting for oncoming traffic before making a left turn to switching lanes on a highway to stopping for pedestrians, and apparently North Texans have trouble with it all.

To put it bluntly, let's go to Facebook commenter Tami Stanton Howard, who noted, in all caps, "EVERY SINGLE YIELD SIGN IN NORTH TEXAS IS BROKEN!" which doesn't sound like a problem with the yield signs in North Texas.

Maybe every yield sign actually is broken?

But seriously, a simple yield shouldn't be that complicated. Unlike the slightly technical zipper merge, you don't need the racing skills of Dale Earnhardt to show a little patience out on the roads.

Back to our commenters, Thomas Acton brought us a rather ominous – but probably accurate – warning: "It's called a Yield sign. deal with it. obey.....or pay."

Yield..."or pay," says one commenter on our Facebook page.

