Car reminders for driving in extreme heat

DALLAS — Every county in North Texas is under some sort of heat warning on July 17, so we’re going to keep reminding you – these temperatures are no joke! First responders have been dealing with an increase in heat-related calls as a result.

You've probably heard reminders to stay hydrated, and remain indoors when possible. But there’s also a risk when you're on the road!

Here are some steps from AAA to help protect yourself while driving in extreme temperatures.

One thing you can do make sure you're checking on the fluids in your car. Coolant is a big one! If your levels are too low, it can cause overheating.

And heat can make your belts and hoses blister and crack. Make sure to get those checked out, just in case they need to be replaced.

Your tires definitely aren't safe either. They tend to expand in high temps. Checking that pressure often can help to avoid breaking out any spares!

And we know not everyone has functioning AC in their ride, and you may have to be places despite the heat. If you're rolling with the windows down this summer, try to take routes that use the highway over side streets. That way, you can get a little more air flow.

If your AC hasn't been checked out in a minute, go ahead and get that done – and have the air filter changed so you can get the most out of it!

One thing everyone can do – pack a little emergency kit, to be prepared for the unexpected. Some useful things to have on hand: road flares, jumper cables, a first aid kid and most important, water!