Speeders in your area? Where to take your complaints in North Texas

It may be something you're dealing with in your neighborhood, or on your commute – here’s what you can do.

DALLAS — It might be something you're dealing with in your neighborhood, or on your commute: drivers wanting to act like it's an F1 race and ignoring the posted speed limit!

A WFAA viewer wrote in to us about dealing with this issue in Dallas on East University Boulevard, between Skillman Street and Abrams Road. He says there's a lot of traffic on University from people trying to get to 75 Central Expressway during the morning and afternoon rushes.

The speed limit there is 30, and the viewer says people drive up to 50 miles per hour. Those drivers sometimes tailgate and even try to pass him quickly as he turns into his own driveway.

James did what we’re always encouraging you to do: he reached out to local officials about the issue.

He took his complaint to the office of city councilwoman Paula Blackmon.

We also reached out to her office and we're told they've been working with Dallas police to patrol that area. And of course, her office also reminded drivers to follow the speed limit!

But depending on your commute or where you live, you may need to take these issues to different agencies.

For state roads, TXDOT has a page where you can report issues.

For some cities, like McKinney, there's a form you can fill out to request traffic enforcement in specific areas.

In Grapevine, city officials say it addresses neighborhood speeding through installing speed humps, stop signs, and 'children at play signage.'

And of course, if there's not a system in place for complaints where you're at, take them directly to your elected officials!