Police told WFAA a pedestrian attempted to cross the freeway and was struck by an 18-wheeler.

IRVING, Texas — Northbound lanes of State Highway Loop 12 were closed for hours Wednesday after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash, according to Irving police.

All traffic was being forced to exit at State Highway 356/Irving Boulevard. Police said to expect delays for the next several hours.

