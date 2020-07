The highway reopened around 7:15 a.m., Plano police said on Twitter.

Southbound U.S. 75 reopened Monday morning after it was shut down for about two hours as police responded to an "incident" on the highway, officials said.

Plano police said they were assisting Richardson police with the scene near the Plano Parkway exit around 5:30 a.m.

The highway was closed down there and drivers were forced to exit, Plano police said.

The highway then reopened around 7:15 a.m., Plano police said on Twitter.

Police have not yet given any details on what the incident was.