The closure has been in effect for hours.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 35E were shut down Monday morning due to a big rig wreck, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m. near FM 3040 in Denton County, and the lane closures were still in effect as of 8:30 a.m.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes. One option, shown below, is for drivers to exit early at Main Street.