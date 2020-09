Dallas police said no one was injured during the crash Thursday afternoon, which took place near Lamar Street on the freeway.

DALLAS — Officials closed down the southbound lanes of Interstate 45 at Lamar Street Thursday afternoon due to a crash.

Dallas police said traffic is being rerouted to get off at U.S. 175 and that the freeway may still be closed during rush hour.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Officials confirmed no one was injured during the accident.

Click here to track the latest traffic conditions in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.