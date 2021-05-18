Southbound I-45 shut down after crash, TxDOT officials say

DALLAS — Southbound Interstate 45 is shut down due to a crash, Texas Department of Transportation officials said Tuesday morning.
An 18-wheeler jackknifed across multiple lanes sometime before 4 a.m. near Overton Road. It appeared it was a FedEx truck that had crashed.
All lanes, including the shoulders, were blocked due to the crash, TxDOT officials said.
Cars were being diverted off exit 282, and it took drivers about 35 minutes to pass the wreck around 5 a.m., WFAA's Tiffany Liou reported.
Drivers have a couple options to avoid the area. They can take South Corinth Street or use Southbound I-35E as an alternative Tuesday.
