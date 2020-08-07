Southbound I-35E reopened after wreck closure

A wreck involving at least two cars shutdown part of southbound Interstate 35E early Wednesday morning, according to Texas Department of Transportation officials.
All southbound lanes of the highway were closed at Beckley Avenue.
The collision occurred sometime around 4:40 a.m., according to TxDOT.
A left lane had opened to traffic by 5:25 a.m., and by 5:35 a.m. the wreck was cleared and traffic was moving again.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
More on WFAA:
- AMBER Alert issued for missing East Texas toddler
- 'As a family, we are in a little bit of grieving': Vendors react to the cancellation of the State Fair of Texas
- Anniversary of police ambush feels different amidst protests, pandemic
- State Fair vendor praises decision to cancel for public health, but says it's a big hit for budgets
- Texas students must wear face masks at school, state agency says