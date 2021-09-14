Southbound I-35 shut down in Lewisville after crash, fuel spill involving semi-truck

The highway was expected to be shut down until 5 p.m. Tuesday after a major accident and fuel spill involving a semi-truck.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Drivers can expect heavy delays on southbound Interstate 35 through Lewisville today.

The highway is expected to be shut down until 5 p.m. Tuesday after a major accident and fuel spill involving a semi-truck.

No one died in the crash, though pictures posted by Lewisville Fire showed a badly damaged and burned truck, with wreckage across several lanes of the highway.

It wasn't yet known if anyone was injured in the crash.

Lewisville Fire reported the crash shortly before 8 a.m., on I-35 southbound at the President George Bush Turnpike exit, near Lewisville and Carrollton.

Officials said the truck hit a jersey wall at the exit and crashed, sending wreckage and debris across the highway and exit ramp. All of the truck's axles were sheared off the truck and trailer during the crash, officials said.

Hazmat crews responded to clean up fuel on the highway.

