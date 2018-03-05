A semi-trailer tractor truck accident has shut down the Dallas North Tollway near Northwest Highway Thursday morning.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the truck drove on top of the center concrete barrier while hauling construction equipment and exiting north through a construction zone.

The driver was not injured.

The truck’s fuel tanks were damaged causing a fuel spill and hazmat crews will be cleaning up for several hours as a result.

Currently all lanes on the northbound side of DNT are shut down. The southbound side has one lane open for the exit to Northwest Hwy.

The investigation remains ongoing.

