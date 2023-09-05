Roads closed in Rowlett due to gas leak, separate 'major accident,' police say

The leak is affecting traffic on Rowlett and Miller Roads. The accident is reported to be on Highway 66.

ROWLETT, Texas — Police in Rowlett shut down roads and a part of State Highway 66 on Tuesday as they addressed two separate situations.

Officials said a natural gas leak has led them to close off intersection at Rowlett Road and Miller Road. Both directions are expected to remain block until 7 p.m. while repairs are underway.

The other incident is a major accident on State Highway 66, also known as the Heroes Memorial Bridge. Police said the westbound lanes would be closed until 3:25 p.m.

Both alerts were shared shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Information on both incidents is limited at this time.