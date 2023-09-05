Roads closed in Rowlett due to gas leak, separate 'major accident,' police say

ROWLETT, Texas — Police in Rowlett shut down roads and a part of State Highway 66 on Tuesday as they addressed two separate situations.
Officials said a natural gas leak has led them to close off intersection at Rowlett Road and Miller Road. Both directions are expected to remain block until 7 p.m. while repairs are underway.
The other incident is a major accident on State Highway 66, also known as the Heroes Memorial Bridge. Police said the westbound lanes would be closed until 3:25 p.m.
Both alerts were shared shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Information on both incidents is limited at this time.
