Overturned big rig blocking all eastbound lanes on I-635

DALLAS — Updated at 9:30 a.m. with additional information from police.
All eastbound lanes on Interstate 635 are currently closed after a semi-truck overturned to its side Thursday morning.
The crash happened near Miller Road in Dallas.
The driver of the 18-wheeler lost control of the truck when it hydroplaned, according to an officer at the scene, but no one was injured.
Four heavy-duty tractor-trailers were able to turn the truck right-side-up, but the freeway is still shut down, Dallas police said.
Drivers can take Abrams to the west, Plano/Jupiter to the east of I-635 to avoid the closure. Traffic delays were around 20+ minutes as of 8:10 a.m.
