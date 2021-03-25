x
Overturned big rig blocking all eastbound lanes on I-635

Traffic delays were around 20+ minutes as of 8:10 a.m. Thursday.
Credit: TxDOT

DALLAS — Updated at 9:30 a.m. with additional information from police.

All eastbound lanes on Interstate 635 are currently closed after a semi-truck overturned to its side Thursday morning. 

The crash happened near Miller Road in Dallas.

The driver of the 18-wheeler lost control of the truck when it hydroplaned, according to an officer at the scene, but no one was injured. 

Four heavy-duty tractor-trailers were able to turn the truck right-side-up, but the freeway is still shut down, Dallas police said.

Drivers can take Abrams to the west, Plano/Jupiter to the east of I-635 to avoid the closure. Traffic delays were around 20+ minutes as of 8:10 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Click here to track the latest traffic conditions. 

