One person was killed Tuesday morning after a car went off Interstate 635 and crashed into a ravine, officials said.

A 911 caller reported a car "flew off the freeway" shortly after 9 a.m. near Freeport Parkway and Royal Lane, Irving fire officials said.

Coppell police said the driver appeared to have been ejected from the vehicle. Police requested the Lewisville dive team to check if there were passengers in the car.

More on WFAA: