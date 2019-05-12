DALLAS — A police officer was injured Thursday after his patrol car was struck by a vehicle in Dallas.

According to authorities, the officer was helping a stranded motorist on the southbound lanes of Lovers Lane at North Central Expressway when the incident occurred.

Officials say a vehicle over-corrected and struck the back of the patrol unit.

The officer was inside the patrol car at the time of the crash. He was transported to the hospital but did not suffer any lacerations, officials say.

At this time, traffic is blocked on all of the outside lanes. Drivers should seek another route if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

