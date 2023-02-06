Drivers without TollTag will pay double when using NTTA tolls

The new rates are set to go in effect July 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLANO, Texas — The North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) announced it will increase toll rates starting July 1, using a biennial toll rate schedule.

The increase in tolls for TollTag users will rise one penny, from 20 cents to 21 cents, NTTA officials said.

But here's the kicker:

Drivers using ZipCash (pay-by-mail) rates will now be double the TollTag rate, according to the NTTA. The tollway authority said "increasing the ZipCash toll rate helps offset the rising cost to collect tolls and the risk associated with the uncertainty of receiving payment from ZipCash users who choose not to have a TollTag."

NTTA said it also helps provide fairness among drivers who use NTTA toll roads.

“The best option for every driver is to open a TollTag account to receive the lowest rate on toll roads,” NTTA Board Chairman Marcus Knight said.

“This increase in toll rates will help NTTA repay $9.5 billion borrowed to construct our system of safe, clean and convenient toll roads. The rate increase also helps fund our capital plan, including the current expansion of the Dallas North Tollway," said Knight.

TollTag accounts have no monthly fee and the TollTag is free - all account funds go toward tolls and do not expire, NTTA officials said in a press release.

NTTA offers $20 and $40 prepaid accounts, as well as a cash backed TollTag option. Beginning July 1, NTTA will launch a pilot program for a $10 prepaid TollTag account for drivers who may not use toll roads frequently.

What do you get with TollTag?

The NTTA listed the following fetaures that come with getting a TollTag for your vehicle:

Lowest toll rates - ZipCash (pay-by-mail) customers pay 100% more than TollTag users; Previously, the ZipCash rate was 50% more than the TollTag rate.

Convenience of electronic payment and getting the lowest rates on any toll road in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and most of Florida

Convenient payment for parking at Dallas/Fort Worth International and Dallas Love Field airports

TollPerks – Earn rewards for driving on NTTA roads • Easy online account access.