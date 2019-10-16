One driver is dead and another is in the hospital after a head-on collision on Loop 820 early Wednesday morning, Fort Worth police said.

According to officials, it appears the driver who died was driving the wrong-way down northbound Loop 820 when they hit an 18-wheeler head-on.

The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital by Medstar. Officials have not yet released their condition.

All northbound lanes were closed at Berry Street due to the crash.

"Drivers should expect delays and plan alternate routes," TxDOT Fort Worth tweeted.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as we receive more information.