The northbound lanes of U.S. 287 were shut down Tuesday morning due to a fatal crash, according to MedStar officials.

The crash occurred near Interstate 30, which is where the closure begins, officials said.

At least one person died and another was in serious condition following the accident, per MedStar.

Fort Worth police and fire crews were also on scene, MedStar officials said.

