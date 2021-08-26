Northbound I-35E shut down after pickup hits fire truck, Denton officials say

The closure is expected to last several hours.

DENTON, Texas — All northbound lanes of Interstate 35E in Denton have been shut down after a pickup truck hit a fire engine early Thursday morning, officials said.

The closure is at Mayhill Road, the Denton Fire Department tweeted out just before 5:30 a.m.

Crews are actively working to extricate the driver of the pickup at this time, according to officials. No one with the department was injured, but the driver is in serious condition.

Officials expect the interstate's northbound lanes to be closed for several hours as they deal with the crash.