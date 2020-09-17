Multi-vehicle crash shuts down southbound U.S. 75 in Plano, police say

Two semi-trucks and two other vehicles were involved, but there were only minor injuries, police said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

All southbound lanes on U.S. 75 have been shut down in Plano, police said early Thursday afternoon.

A multi-vehicle crash near Parker Road caused the closure. Two semi-trucks and two other vehicles were involved, but there were only minor injuries, police said.

#TrafficAlert S/B US75 is CLOSED due to a multi-vehicle crash. All S/B traffic will be forced to exit at Legacy/Spring Creek and can re-enter US75 at Park Blvd. Please avoid this area to prevent any delays in your commute. #Traffic #Breaking pic.twitter.com/zOdFKsDasc — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) September 17, 2020

All southbound traffic will be forced to exit at Legacy Drive or Spring Creek Parkway before drivers can re-enter the highway at Park Boulevard.