Multi-vehicle crash shuts down southbound U.S. 75 in Plano, police say

This is a breaking story and will be updated.
All southbound lanes on U.S. 75 have been shut down in Plano, police said early Thursday afternoon.
A multi-vehicle crash near Parker Road caused the closure. Two semi-trucks and two other vehicles were involved, but there were only minor injuries, police said.
All southbound traffic will be forced to exit at Legacy Drive or Spring Creek Parkway before drivers can re-enter the highway at Park Boulevard.
Police are also asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.