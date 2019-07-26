A motorcyclist and a driver died early Friday after they were hit by a semi-truck on Interstate 35E in Red Oak.

William Augustus Moore, 64, was on a motorcycle when he was hit by a car around 4 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I35E. Moore was thrown from his motorcycle, according to Red Oak police.

The driver of the car, 40-year-old Jerry Love Chapman Jr., got out to check Moore. While he was in the roadway, the driver of a tractor-trailer tried to veer to avoid them but struck both men, police said.

The truck driver, whose name has not been released, pulled over and was at the scene when police arrived.

Moore, of Dallas, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Chapman, of Waxahachie, was pronounced dead after he was airlifted to the hospital, officials said.