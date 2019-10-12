A 52-year-old man was killed in a crash Tuesday morning near White Rock Lake, Dallas police officials said.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was driving a Chevy Silverado around 6:30 a.m. on the 900 block of North Buckner Boulevard when he lost control and started to rotate clockwise, police said.

The truck left the road and crashed into a tree on the driver's side, according to police.

Witnesses told police the driver was speeding at the time of the crash.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were unable to get any vital signs from him at the scene.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as new information becomes available.

