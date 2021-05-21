Major changes coming to northbound I-35E to DNT direct connector ramp this weekend

Some big changes are coming Saturday to one of North Texas' busiest interchanges.

DALLAS — North Texas drivers, get ready for a major traffic switch that's happening this weekend.

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to open a newly-configured northbound Interstate 35E exit ramp to the Dallas North Tollway on Saturday, weather permitting.

North Texas Tollway Authority said the new exit ramp will be located about a half-mile south of the current ramp. The current ramp will shut down permanently when the new one opens.

Officials are asking drivers to prepare for the traffic switch and to plan on taking an earlier exit to get onto the tollway.

Drivers using Woodall Rodgers to the northbound I-35E ramp can now access the tollway using the Oak Lawn exit, NTTA said.