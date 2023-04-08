The crash happened at Crystal Falls Parkway and US 183 on Wednesday.

LEANDER, Texas — A wild crash was caught on camera in Leander.

The Leander Fire Department said on Wednesday, Aug. 2, crews responded to an accident with injury at Crystal Falls Parkway and US 183. The driver of an SUV had struck a Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) utility pole in the area.

Video shared to Facebook by the fire department shows the crash, then the pole bouncing on the powerlines.

Engine 3, B Shift, responded to an accident with injury at Crystal Falls and 183 on Wednesday, August 2. The driver of the SUV struck the PEC utility pole. Our crews, Leander Police Department, Williamson County Emergency Services, City of Leander Public Works crews and Pedernales Electric Cooperative crews did an amazing job at the scene taking care of the driver/patient while also managing the safety and cleanup of the scene! We spoke to the driver today, he shared that he was checked out and released from the hospital yesterday evening. #miracle Posted by Leander Fire Department on Thursday, August 3, 2023

Crews with the fire department, Leander Police Department, Williamson County Emergency Services, City of Leander Public Works and PEC responded to the scene to tend to the driver and clean up the area.

Leander Fire said it spoke with the driver, and he said he was checked out and released from a hospital Wednesday evening. The department called the situation a "miracle."

The utility pole has since been fixed and power has been fully restored to the area.

"PEC crews are always ready to jump in to help. We’re proud to support our first responders," PEC said in a comment on Leander Fire's Facebook post. "Thank you to Leander Fire, Police, and emergency services for their great work to secure the scene while keeping our members abreast of the situation."

