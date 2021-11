Police say the highway will be closed for a couple of hours.

MANSFIELD, Texas — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is causing delays for drivers Tuesday morning in Mansfield.

It happened on southbound U.S. 287 at Lone Star Road and all lanes were closed as of 7:10 a.m. Police said on Facebook that the highway will be closed for a couple of hours.

Drivers can exit Lone Star and turn left and proceed to State Highway 360. Turn right on 360 and head south to merge back onto U.S. 287.