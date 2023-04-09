How to stay focused behind the wheel in Labor Day traffic

We got some tips from a risk control expert to help you end the holiday weekend safely.

DALLAS — Labor Day is here – The holiday signifies the end of summer, barbecues and packed roads!

If you’re hitting the roads Monday or Tuesday to wrap up your weekend, we want you to be safe.

The 2023 Travelers Risk Index shows several reasons why people are getting distracted when behind the wheel.

One of the most interesting ones - Shopping while driving.

Another one we see a lot in North Texas: People trying to get that viral social media post and taking pictures and videos while driving.

Not to mention, that's on top of "normal" distractions behind the wheel, like texting, eating, or changing a song.

Chris Hayes, the assistant VP of Transportation Risk Control for Travelers Insurance said there's even more risk associated with Labor Day.

“You've got people driving outside their normal environment… you’re probably are using your navigation system more than you than you would normally,” Hayes said. “There's also increased fatigue because odds are your hours are changed.”

If those factors aren't enough, Hayes says the weather we've been dealing with recently also plays a role.

“People get dehydrated, which adds to fatigue. And all that fatigue adds to more distraction, and just less cognitive function awareness.”

We got some tips from Hayes to help you end the holiday weekend safely:

For passengers , offer to take over some of the responsibilities in the car, like navigating or passing out snacks.

Drivers , don't be afraid to switch with someone if you're feeling fatigued.

Businesses, don't expect to hear from your employees at all times during their time off – if you give someone a call and realize they're on the road, hang up until they can safely pick up the phone.