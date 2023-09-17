Loop 12 closure in Irving due to separate deadly accidents, police say

Police said on Sunday that the closure would be in effect for several hours.

IRVING, Texas — Irving police have closed off part of Loop 12 as they investigate two deadly accidents that happened early Sunday morning.

The southbound lanes of the loop are closed next to the exit for Irving Boulevard. Police said drivers have to exit off of the freeway and will not be able to get back on the loop.

The closure is expected to last for several hours.

According to police, the accidents that caused this traffic happened separately.

The first one happened at about 2:30 a.m. and involved several vehicles. While first responders were working on that accident, another vehicle struck the fire department's blocker truck at about 4:30 a.m. Police said the driver in the second crash died from their injuries.

No other information is available.

🚨 Traffic Alert 🚨 SB State Highway Loop 12 is CLOSED at Irving Blvd due to two separate fatality accidents. All... Posted by Irving Police Department on Sunday, September 17, 2023