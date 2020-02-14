DALLAS — This story will be updated with the latest traffic conditions.

Officials with TxDOT confirm an accident on northbound Spur 408 at Illinois Avenue was caused by ice on the roads.

Crews are currently working to treat the roads and clear up several accident scenes throughout the Dallas Fort-Worth area.

Another accident was reported on U.S. 75 northbound at Knox Street and Mockingbird Lane. As of 6:50 a.m., all lanes were blocked.

Drivers are urged to drive slow and give themselves extra time during their morning commute.

Around 7 a.m., Dallas police confirmed authorities shut down these areas until further notice:

Below are safety driving tips from AAA Texas and Allstate:

While on the road:

Make sure your headlights are on. In fact, it is a good idea to turn on your headlights any time you drive, because you will increase your visibility in any conditions.

Reduce your speed and leave plenty of room to stop. You should allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Brake gently to avoid skidding.

Do not use cruise control on any wet, snow-covered or icy roads.

Be aware of possible icy roads. Be especially careful on bridges and overpasses, which freeze sooner than roads. And even at temperatures above freezing, if conditions are wet, you might encounter ice in shady areas or on exposed roadways like bridges.

Be careful on infrequently traveled roads, which may not be cleared as often as other roads.

Avoid spinning out on the ice

Slick surfaces typically require a longer stopping distance, so keep a greater-than-usual distance between your car and other vehicles when roads are snowy and icy, according to the NHTSA. Having this distance may give you ample time to respond to road and weather hazards.

