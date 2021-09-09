Most of I-635 shut down after 18-wheeler flips in Mesquite

For those headed northbound on I-635 toward Mesquite, expect at least a 1-hour delay.

MESQUITE, Texas — All northbound lanes and some southbound lanes were shut down Thursday morning on Interstate 635 after a crash left an 18-wheeler laying on its side, officials said.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. near Towne Centre Drive.

Traffic cameras showed the 18-wheeler was laying across what appeared to be the median around 7:30 a.m. Smoke was seen coming from the truck.

Drivers headed into and out of Mesquite will be impacted by the closures.

For those headed northbound on I-635 toward Mesquite, expect at least a 1-hour delay. You'll start to notice the traffic as soon as you pass Interstate 20.

Plan for extra time, and use an alternate route if possible. Do whatever you have to do to avoid taking northbound I-635.